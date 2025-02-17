Pak's Ali Tauqueer Sheikh Under CID Radar; Probe to Also Cover MP Gaurav’s Wife

Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive, Assam Police has intensified its action against Pakistani national Ali Tauqueer Sheikh, filing a case against him as per the recent Cabinet decision.

Advertisment

The case has been registered with the Assam CID under case number 05/2025, incorporating several stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 13(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the CID to probe the case further. Notably, the investigation will also cover Elizabeth, the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The case includes multiple charges under BNS and UAPA, such as:

BNS 48 – Committing a crime under the direction of a foreign entity.

– Committing a crime under the direction of a foreign entity. BNS 152 – Posing a threat to the sovereignty and peace of the nation.

– Posing a threat to the sovereignty and peace of the nation. BNS 61 – Criminal conspiracy.

– Criminal conspiracy. BNS 197(1) – Providing false statements.

– Providing false statements. RW 13(1) of UAPA – Engaging in unlawful activities.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial Cabinet meeting, where a key agenda was directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the alleged involvement of Pakistani national Ali Tauqueer Sheikh in anti-India activities.

Reports from media sources and an analysis of Sheikh’s social media activity indicate that he has made multiple remarks against India, particularly Assam. Given past incidents of interference by Pakistani state and non-state actors in Assam, the Cabinet deemed a thorough probe necessary.

Notably, Sheikh is the founder of an organization named LEAD Pakistan, where Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, was previously an integral member. Assam Police will examine Sheikh’s activities in India and investigate any potential links between him and organizations or individuals allegedly engaged in anti-India activities.

Also Read: Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi Slam Assam CM Over Political Vendetta, Governance Failures