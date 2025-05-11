Panchayat Results: AGP-BJP Secures Early Wins as Counting Begins in Kaliabor

The vote counting process of the recently concluded Panchayat elections in Kaliabor sub-division is currently underway. The counting is taking place across three designated rooms within the premises of the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Office. A total of 120 officials have been deployed for the process, working across 40 counting tables.

Advertisment

The counting involves ballots from 230 polling stations under four Zila Parishad constituencies in the sub-division. Notably, in two of these constituencies—Chatial-Pubthoria Gaon and Dwar Bagori—the AGP-BJP alliance candidates have already secured unopposed victories, eliminating the need for vote counting in those segments.

The focus now shifts to the remaining two constituencies—Dwar Shalna and Ambagan—where six candidates are in the fray for Zila Parishad membership. Counting is expected to determine the winners in these tightly contested seats.

In the Anchalik Panchayat segment, of the 22 seats up for grabs, nine have been won uncontested. The remaining 13 seats will see vote counting among 30 candidates.

Similarly, in the Gaon Panchayat tier, 41 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed out of a total of 220 seats. Counting is in progress for the remaining 179 seats, where 467 candidates are vying for victory.

Tight security measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process, with administrative and law enforcement personnel maintaining a close watch throughout the proceedings.