RBI Launches UPI Payment For Feature Phones

He said, “These products, coupled with other complementary solutions, will facilitate UPI-based digital payment solutions on feature phones to promote wider digitisation. It is proposed to launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users.”

Although feature phone users had the National Unified USSD Platform (NUUP) to avail basic payment services using the shortcode *99# until now, they had limited access to innovative payment products.

Feature phones are a type of mobile phones that typically work on press-button based inputs and small non-touch display. They do not incorporate heavy operating systems like Google’s android or Apple’s iOS and offer limited features as compared to smartphones.

According to data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India has a huge population of mobile phone users of about 118 crores. Of this, a significant number of people still use feature phones. According to data from statistics site Statista, in July 2021, about 74 crore users in India had smartphones.