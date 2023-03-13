Paper Leak is Unfortunate, Culprits Will be Nabbed: SEBA Examination Controller

The Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma has termed the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam as unfortunate.

Speaking to the media after he arrived at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Monday, Nayan Jyoti Sarma said, “This is an unfortunate incident and we will provide all required assistance to the CID in nabbing the culprits. The SEBA had filed a case and I have come to the CID headquarters to speak on behalf of the complainant."

He further said, “The General Science question paper went missing from the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School. SEBA had sent a total of 42 packets of question papers to the school but the education board received back 41 packets from them. In this regard, two teachers and a driver on duty in that examination center are currently being interrogated by the CID.”

Earlier on Monday, the CID had reportedly taken three persons including two teachers and one driver of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School into their custody for questioning in connection with the paper leak case. The arrested persons are Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung.

On Sunday, SEBA had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state. The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.