"Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shined Under PM Modi's Guidance": Sonowal on Retaining Charge

Sarbananda Sonowal, after retaining his position as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Sonowal highlighted the achievements of the ministry during the last term under the Prime Minister's guidance and vowed to continue striving for excellence.
"I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handing over the charge as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. This department has shined in the last term under the guidance of the Prime Minister and was able to complete many important tasks. I will give my best for the department to strengthen the ministry further," Sonowal said.
He emphasized the ongoing and upcoming projects, including the Sagar Mala project, which are set to be implemented soon. "We have a vision plan and to implement them efficiently, we will work harder. Our aim will be to make the country the third-largest economy in the near future," he added.
In other appointments, Assam's Pabitra Margherita has been assigned the roles of Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of External Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.