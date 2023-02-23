Congress Leader Pawan Khera Deboarded from Flight, Arrested at Delhi Airport

Assam Police deboarded Congress Leader Pawan Khera from an Indigo plane in New Delhi and arrested him on Thursday.

The Congress leader was arrested after a case was registered against him at the Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Reportedly, Khera was stopped from boarding a plane at the Delhi airport after a request received from the Assam Police to stop him.

Soon after the police arrested him, Khera said that he is "ready to fight the long battle".

Khera will be presented in a Delhi court and will be taken to Assam on transit remand.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also protested after Khera was stopped by Delhi Police from boarding the plane at the airport.

In a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Pawan Khera said that he does not know why he was deboarded.

"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why I am being stopped," he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard. She accused the BJP government of "dictatorship".