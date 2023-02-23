Congress Leader Pawan Khera Deboarded from Flight, Arrested at Delhi Airport

Assam Police deboarded Congress Leader Pawan Khera from an Indigo plane in New Delhi and arrested him on Thursday.
The Congress leader was arrested after a case was registered against him at the Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district.
Reportedly, Khera was stopped from boarding a plane at the Delhi airport after a request received from the Assam Police to stop him.
Soon after the police arrested him, Khera said that he is "ready to fight the long battle".
Khera will be presented in a Delhi court and will be taken to Assam on transit remand.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders also protested after Khera was stopped by Delhi Police from boarding the plane at the airport.
In a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Pawan Khera said that he does not know why he was deboarded.
"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why I am being stopped," he said.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard. She accused the BJP government of "dictatorship".
"We were going from Delhi to Raipur by Indigo flight 6E-204. Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala was also with us. We were heading to Raipur for the Congress Plenary Session. Pawar Khera was taken away stating that his bag has been exchanged but he was not carrying check-in baggage. He was then told that he had been deplaned and a DSP of CISF would come and serve him notice. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it? Would you stop people from boarding the flight? The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now the government has come down to this kind of act," she said in a video tweeted by the Congress party.
She further asked the sections under which action was being taken against Khera and said that they would not board the flight to Raipur until the Congress leader is allowed to board along with others.
"Today we were going for the Congress Plenary Sessoin to Raipur, and our colleague Pawan Khera was told that he left his luggage but he was not carrying any luggage. Then the Police came and said Assam Police has registered an FIR," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
Meanwhile, sources said that the CISF has deployed the force to handle the situation.
The Indigo Airlines issued a statement saying that a passenger was deplaned and the flight has been delayed.