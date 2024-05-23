Parts Of Assam To Witness Hot & Humid Conditions Over Next 2-3 Days: IMD

Assam is set to witness hot and humid weather conditions during the next two to three days due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions during the day along with high solar isolation, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati informed on Thursday.
Maximum temperatures during the period are likely to exceed 35°C at few places in some districts of Assam and it is expected to be above normal by 5°C to 7°C across other parts of the state till May 25, according to a notification from the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall of approximately 64.5 to 204.4 mm in Assam on May 27.
During the next two to three days the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 5°C to 7°C at a few places in plains over the districts of Assam, the RMC predicted adding that the maximum temperature is very likely to be below normal by 2°C to 4°Cin the subsequent 48 hours.
On the other hand, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 1-3°C at most places over the districts of Assam during the upcoming two to three days and there will be no large change in the 48 hours after that period.
According to the IMD, the heat will be tolerable for the general public but slight health concerns may arise for vulnerable groups of people like infants, elderly, pregnant women, and sick people.
As such the IMD has suggested a list of the following actions for the public to beat the conditions:
Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes.
Cover your head or use hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
Farmers/ workers may avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the peak hours.
Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
Rallies/gatherings need to be monitored during peak hours of the day.