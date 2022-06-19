44 Anti-Poaching Camps In Kaziranga Submerged In Flood Water

As many as 44 anti-poaching camps in the Kaziranga national park in Assam have been inundated as a result of floods hitting the northeastern state.
According to officials of the national park, the flood water has submerged around 15 per cent area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, reported ANI.
Authority informed that 44 out of the total of 223 anti-poaching camps of the park have been deluged by the flood waters after the Brahmaputra river overflowed. Further measures were taken for the protection of the wild animals, they said.
Officials said that 14 out of the 44 submerged camps fall under the Agratoli wildlife range, eight fall under the Biswanath wildlife division, six under Kaziranga and Burhapahar and five under the Bagori range.
It may be noted that as many as four animals including a leopard and three hog deer died after being run over by a speeding vehicle yesterday.
With the view of protecting both animal and human lives in the flood situation in Kaziranga, the Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate imposed several restrictions including regulation of speed of vehicles on the stretch of road on NH 37 starting from Panbari animal corridor to the district/sub-divisional western boundary near Bagori.
“The animals are yet not come out of the park, but we are on alert,” said Ramesh Gogoi, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
Gogoi said, “From May 12, four animals including a leopard died in the vehicle hit incidents. The water level is now increasing and if the water level of Brahmaputra river will increase more then it will inundate more areas of the park.”