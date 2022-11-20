'Parvatmala' Ropeway Projects Approved In Assam

An ambitious project of series of ropeways in Assam, with the longest one being 24 kilometers, have got the approval of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the initial Memorandum of Undersatding (MoU) was also signed promising a revolutionary way of transport.

Named Parvatmala, the five ropeway propjects that got initial approval were:

Khanapara to Guwahati Airport, Guwahati (24km)

NH-715 to Tukreswari Hill Top, Goalpara (0.30km)

Agnigarh Pahar to BhairabiMandir, Tezpur(1.80 km)

Ganganagar Part-VII to Bhuban Pahar Mahadev Temple, Cachar(1.80 km)

Sontilla to Diham Razee, Haflong (3.00 km)

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Public Works Building and NH Department, Government of Assam recently, for Development of Ropeways as Innovative Transport Solution in Assam, in presence of Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam, Gen (Dr.) V.K.Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.), Minister of State, RT&H and Civil Aviation Government of India, Chanchal Kumar, MD NHIDCL, Prakash Gaur,CEO, NHLML, Raj Chakrabarty, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary, P.W. (Building &NH) Department, Government of Assam, Subimal Kuli, Chief Engineer PWD (NH Works), Assam and Prashant Jain, Asstt. VP, NHLML.

Amongst all the projects which has got the approval the Agingarh Pahar-Bhairbai Mandir ropeway project of Tezpur will take off first while new technology is being studied for a viable and speedy ropeway project connecting the 28 km long distance between Airport to Khanapara.