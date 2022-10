At least 10 people were killed and 32 injured after a bus carrying passengers caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik early on Saturday morning, officials said.

The bus caught fire at Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a container at around 5 am, they added.

The inured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Videos showed a huge ball of fire engulfing the bus as the fire officials tried to douse the flames.

The police say they are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths.