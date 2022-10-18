Patacharkuchi PS OC in Assam’s Bajali Reserved Closed

The Officer-in-Charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station in Assam’s Bajali district has been sent to reserved closed on Tuesday.

The OC, identified as Hrishikesh Das, was sent to reserved closed with immediate effect and the punishment was given following death of a CRPF jawan under mysterious conditions.

According to sources, the family of the jawan filed a complaint with the police station alleging that he committed suicide for love-related issues.

Following the complaint, OC Das arrested a home tutor, identified as Mridul Dutta, in connection to the case under the suspicion of love affair.

Mridul Dutta has alleged that OC beat him at the police station and filed a complaint against him.

Following the allegations made by Mridul, the OC took him to Pathsala Government Health Center at 12.35 pm on Tuesday for a medical examination and doctors reported that he had no injuries.