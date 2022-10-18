National

Maharashtra Reports New Omicron subvariants BQ.1, XBB

The state has recorded a 17.7 per cent rise in coronavirus cases compared to last week, according to a state health department bulletin
Pratidin Bureau

Maharashtra reported new case of COVID-19, a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant which has been detected in parts of India, including Kerala. The state has recorded a 17.7 per cent rise in coronavirus cases compared to last week, according to a state health department bulletin.

Apart from this, Maharashtra has reported cases from other sub-variants of Omicron- BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant, which was detected for the first time in India on Monday from the sample of a patient in Pune.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages BJ.1 and BA.2.75, is a fast-spreading variant, which was seen to have caused a spike across Singapore recently.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department report, the XBB, has a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and evasive immune properties, ANI reported.

According to statistics the new Covid cases are expected to increase in the state in the October 10-16 period this week by 17.7 per cent as compared to the period between October 3-9. This rise is noticed in Thane, Raigad and Mumbai says the official release from the health department.

On October 17, India detected its first case of Omicron's BQ.1 subvariant in a sample of a patient from Pune. The BQ.1 is a descendant of BA.5, which is behind the 60 per cent Covid cases in the United States (US), as per reports.

Maharashtra
Omicron Subvariant

