Patanjali's Innovative Oil-Palm Initiative to Boost Income of Farmers

Patanjali introduces a unique initiative for oil-palm production, set to benefit 1 lakh farmers in the country.
To begin the mega oil palm plantation exercise in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planted a oil palm sapling in Tinsukia on Tuesday.
Over the next 5 years, farmers stand to earn Rs 1,000 crore through this endeavor.
The plan targets palm oil cultivation across 7 districts in Assam which are Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Kamrup, and Goalpara. Additionally, a Patanjali Medical Care Centre is slated to open in Guwahati, operating from December to March.
This initiative demonstrates Patanjali's commitment to agricultural and healthcare advancements, bringing prosperity to farmers and enhancing healthcare access.