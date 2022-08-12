Patient Dies Due to Medical Negligence in Nagaon

Situation turns volatile after the death of a patient at a hospital in Nagaon district of Assam.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that negligence on the side of doctors and nurses of the hospital has led to the death of the woman.

The deceased has been identified as Samiron Nessa, hailing from Mohkhuli. The woman was undergoing treatment at the Nagaon Civil Hospital.

The family members have alleged that the doctors and nurses were busy in their own work and completely neglecting the patients.

The deceased woman’s son said, “The nurses have taken money from me in return for an injection. I had to beg the doctors and nurses for my mother’s treatment as she was in a critical condition. They have now fled from the hospital.”