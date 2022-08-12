PM Modi to Host CWG 2022 Medal Winners Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all medal winners of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at his official residence on Saturday.

Nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

India wrapped up its CWG campaign at fourth position with 61 medals including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

One of the major highlights of the mega event was the clinching of a gold medal by Nikhat Zareen who defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Zareen said, "I am very excited to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves."