Nagaland’s Aku Zeliang Represents India at Annual Ambiente Fair

Aku Zeliang from Nagaland is representing India at the annual Ambiente Fair under "Young Talents” section.

Ambiente is the leading international trade fair and the world's number one in products associated with dining, cooking, household items, furnishings and ornaments, interior design, gifts, jewellery and fashion accessories. It is "The Show" for the entire industry.

Zeliang has also been awarded "Young Talent" 2022 for Elle Deco International Design Awards (EDIDA) and runners up for "Furniture Designer of the Year".

His interior / architecture design studio "Urra Design" works across 7 states in India and furniture line "Cane Concept" exports to 26 countries.

Urra Design & Cane Concept have both been recipients of other awards, collaborations with Bollywood celebrities, international galleries and architects and commissioned works.

He's currently showcasing the Huh Tu (Tattoo) collection inspired by Eastern Nagaland which consists of textile, furniture and wall decor objects designed with skills and resources available in the region which are all in house handcrafted at his design centre in Dimapur.

The Huh Tu collection will be displayed at the India Design Fair hosted by Elle Decor at Delhi from 23-26 February.