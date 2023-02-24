Pawan Khera Tendered Unconditional Apology, Claims Assam CM

Notably, Pawan Khera was deboarded by Assam Police from an Indigo flight in New Delhi and arrested.

The Congress leader was arrested after a case was registered against him at the Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Reportedly, Khera was stopped from boarding a plane at the Delhi airport after a request received from the Assam Police to stop him.

Soon after the police arrested him, Khera said that he is "ready to fight the long battle".

Soon after on the same day, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera after he was deboarded from an Indigo plane.

The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka Court to grant interim bail to Khera and issued notice to Assam Police and Uttar Pradesh Police on his plea seeking clubbing of FIRs.

The top court said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by the Dwarka court.