‘Arrested in Illegal Manner’, Says Pawan Khera After Interim Bail

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was granted interim bail by the Dwarka court, alleged that he was stopped from boarding a plane at the Delhi airport and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner.

He also said that he saluted the judiciary and was grateful that the apex court upheld his liberties.

He was arrested at the Delhi Airport by the Assam Police on Thursday in a case related to an alleged remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today," said Pawan Khera.

Khera said that he would strengthen the efforts of his leader Rahul Gandhi to protect this nation and protect constitutional values.

"Our struggle to protect this nation, protect constitutional values - my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his efforts," Khera said.

When asked about his next step for the ongoing 85th plenary session of Congress in Raipur, Khera said that he would be going there now.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted interim bail to Khera on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000. The court while granting the relief also imposed some conditions.

The court granted the relief after considering the order passed by the Supreme Court earlier in the day. It was received through email at around 6 pm. The court granted the relief after hearing the submissions made by Randeep Surjewala and the Assam police.

Assam police sought the transit remand of Pawan Khera.