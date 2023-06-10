Pegu Orders Performance Audit of Provincialized Degree Colleges For Poor Results

Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, has expressed concern over the disappointing results of the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in provincialized degree colleges.
As a result, he has taken swift action by initiating a performance audit of these colleges and demanding explanations from their principals.
The Education Minister took to social media to share his observations and call for accountability. He tweeted, "Started analyzing HS Results. Colleges running HS performed worst with only 56.89%. Govt. & provincialized HS/SS schools performed better. I have ordered a performance audit of the Colleges. College principals need to explain" - Ranoj Pegu.
According to the data released by the Education Ministry, the pass percentage of government schools stood at 75.93%, while provincialized HS schools achieved a pass percentage of 76.17%. In stark contrast, provincialized degree colleges reported a significantly lower pass percentage of only 56.89%. Provincialized senior secondary schools fared better with a pass percentage of 78.35%.
The Education Minister's decision to conduct a performance audit aims to uncover the underlying reasons behind the poor results in provincialized degree colleges. It is expected that the audit will help identify areas for improvement and ensure the necessary steps are taken to enhance the educational quality and outcomes in these institutions.
As the performance audit unfolds, students, parents, and education stakeholders eagerly await the findings and subsequent measures that will be implemented to rectify the situation. The government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by provincialized degree colleges is seen as a positive step towards elevating the overall standard of education in Assam.
In the coming weeks, it is expected that the principals of the provincialized degree colleges will submit their explanations, shedding light on the factors that contributed to the poor HS results. The findings of the performance audit will guide the Education Ministry in formulating targeted strategies to improve the academic performance of these colleges and ensure a brighter future for the students.