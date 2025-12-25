Pengeri Residents Protest After Police OC’s Controversial Remarks Following Accident FIR

The public expressed strong resentment after an Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pengeri Police Station allegedly made controversial remarks regarding a complainant’s FIR, saying, “You are neither a court nor a magistrate; you are just the Officer-in-Charge of the police.”

Advertisment

One local resident remarked, “We will not listen to your judgment as you are not a magistrate. Your job is to register the FIR, not give judgments. We are not here to harass you, but you should listen to the people’s plea.”

The incident comes in the wake of a motorcycle accident on December 20, 2025, around 6 PM, involving Nikhil Sah and his brother. The duo was traveling from Digboi when their vehicle met with an accident near an under-construction culvert by the Pengeri Farsi Bridge.

Nikhil Sah sustained a fracture in one of his hands, while his brother suffered minor injuries. The remarks made by the OC in connection with the FIR filed after the accident sparked widespread protests among local residents, who termed the comment insensitive and inappropriate.

Community members have demanded accountability and a proper response from the police, emphasizing that such remarks undermine public trust in law enforcement.

Also Read: Assam Police Issues Road Safety Advisory Ahead of Picnic Season to Ensure Traveler Safety