“People Need Solutions, Not Slogans,” Says Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday issued a strong call for “genuine friendship and unity” among all opposition parties, asserting that only a cohesive front can effectively challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Gogoi criticised the lack of responsibility among certain retired political leaders whose public remarks, he said, have added “confusion without contributing anything meaningful” to the state’s political direction.

“For 10 years, the Chief Minister and the government have only created hurdles instead of delivering real work. That is why the BJP has been able to gain strength,” Gogoi said. “Some retired leaders have only added confusion. We must remain focused on serious issues instead of falling for distractions.”

He accused the BJP of amplifying “minor issues” to divert public attention, urging opposition parties to adopt a more professional, disciplined, and transparent approach. “Honesty, discipline, and clarity must guide our political conduct. We should openly discuss alliances and strategies. Hidden positions only weaken the collective effort,” he added.

‘Public Trust Must Be Earned, Not Assumed’

Gogoi emphasised clear communication with voters to ensure they understand the opposition’s position and efforts. “People must not feel disheartened. Even when we oppose certain legislators, the public must trust our intentions,” he said.

On electoral preparedness, Gogoi said the opposition will closely monitor voter lists and candidate nominations to ensure accuracy and fairness. He also took aim at the BJP’s governance record, alleging that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma failed to fulfil several crucial responsibilities over the past decade.

“Land allocations and opportunities were given to certain companies arbitrarily, while others were denied proper support,” he alleged, adding that legislators must avoid misusing their positions for political convenience.

Path to 2026: Unity as the Central Strategy

Gogoi reiterated that while politics involves disagreements, “friendship and unity must remain at the core.” He stressed that voters expect not just criticism of the BJP but constructive alternatives.

“People want solutions, not slogans. We must show them that we are ready with real answers,” he said.