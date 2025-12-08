“Post Malone Can Wait, Zubeen Garg Deserves Justice First” — Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) held a PAC meeting today at Hotel Gateway Grandeur, Guwahati, with party members reviewing organisational strategy, local issues, and recent cultural controversies.

During the meeting, party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi addressed various topics, including reports from district and block units, local governance challenges, and the party’s planning for Assam-focused development initiatives.

The discussion also touched upon how to highlight the Chief Minister’s family assets to the public and a review of the government’s performance over the last decade.

On alliances and seat-sharing, Gogoi stressed that mutual understanding should be reached quickly for the benefit of all parties.

Regarding the Post Malone concert in Assam, Gogoi expressed concern over the timing, noting that it comes just over two months after the death of Zubeen Garg, which still leaves a cultural and intellectual void in the state.

He stated that large entertainment events should not be held until the mystery of Zubeen Garg’s death is resolved.

Gogoi clarified that the party does not oppose the artist himself or international cultural events, but criticised the government for sponsoring and organising the concert amid public mourning.

He suggested that instead of the concert, a music university in Zubeen Garg’s name would have been a more appropriate tribute.

He also questioned the economic impact of the concert and called for transparency regarding who is organising the event and whether it benefits private individuals or the state’s cultural development.

Gogoi demanded clear disclosure of whether the concert is a government-endorsed initiative or a private affair and raised concerns about potential misuse of resources for personal or syndicate interests.

