BJP Worried About Their Corruption Being Exposed: Gaurav Gogoi

With Assam Assembly elections approaching, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday claimed that the BJP is feeling the pressure as growing crowds turn up at Congress events across the state.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media in Golaghat, Gogoi said the ruling party was uneasy over the Congress’ renewed public outreach and alleged is worried that its corruption will soon come under public scrutiny.

"The BJP is scared. They are seeing how many people are gathering at Congress rallies and the kind of programs Congress is conducting. So the BJP is scared because all their corruption is about to be exposed..." he said.

His remarks come as the Congress steps up organisational activity ahead of elections due later this year in Assam and four other states.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior party leaders as AICC Senior Observers for the upcoming Assembly elections, with immediate effect, according to a party statement.

For Assam, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Jharkhand leader Bandhu Tirkey have been named as observers.

In Kerala, the party has appointed Sachin Pilot, KJ George, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mukul Wasnik, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin have been appointed, while Sudip Roy Barman, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, and Prakash Joshi will oversee preparations in West Bengal.

Assembly elections are scheduled this year in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. While some states pose a challenge for the Congress to regain lost ground, others present an opportunity to break new political ground, particularly in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, where the BJP has yet to form an Assembly government.

The Congress’ renewed organisational push follows its poor showing in the recent Bihar elections, where the party contested around 61 seats but managed to win only six. In Bihar, the NDA recorded a sweeping victory, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), while other alliance partners also posted strong performances.

Also Read: “Himanta Himself Will Be BJP’s Downfall in Assam”: Gaurav Gogoi