“People Will Give a Befitting Reply in the Assembly Polls”: Gaurav Gogoi

MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday visited Majuli and addressed a range of political, social, and humanitarian issues, launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while also reacting to developments in Assam and beyond.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister was deliberately attempting to undermine the artist.

“I know Himanta Biswa Sarma’s politics very well. The Chief Minister has prepared a political strategy to suppress Zubeen Garg topic,” Gogoi said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, the Congress MP offered a critical assessment, though he did not elaborate further during the interaction.

Gogoi also strongly condemned the recent incident in Bangladesh where a Hindu man was allegedly burned alive, terming it a horrific act and calling for strict action and protection of minorities. He said such incidents are deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Gogoi asserted that the people would respond in kind to political theatrics. “Those who treat the people lightly will be answered by the people themselves". he said confidently.

Expressing grief over the death of wild elephants after being hit by trains, Gogoi said such incidents highlight serious failures in wildlife protection and railway safety measures in Assam.

He also raised concern over the severe erosion affecting Majuli, particularly in areas like Bhakat Chapori and Salmora, calling for urgent and effective government intervention to protect the world’s largest river island and its residents from continued displacement.

