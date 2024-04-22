Assam Lok Sabha Polls: Nagaon, Karimganj Set For Tight Triangular Showdown

In the upcoming second phase of polling on April 26, the Nagaon and Karimganj Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam are gearing up for a closely contested battle between the BJP, Congress, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, spearheading the BJP's campaign in the state, acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic about clinching victory in both constituencies. Nagaon and Karimganj, with significant Muslim populations, particularly Bengali-speaking communities, are key battlegrounds.
Nagaon, currently held by Congress, and Karimganj, by BJP, witness intense competition. BJP has fielded Suresh Bora, a recent Congress defector, in Nagaon, while Congress bets on incumbent Pradyut Bordoloi.
Bordoloi said that under the rule the BJP, India has become the most unequal country in the world as the difference between the poor and the rich is getting wider. "India is the most unequal country of the world. Few persons are basically accumalating all the wealth of the people of India and there is a gulf of difference between the poor and the rich are getting wider and wider," said Bordoloi recently.
In Karimganj, BJP's Kripanath Mallah faces off against AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury and Congress' Advocate Hafeez Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.
With minority voters playing a crucial role, BJP faces an uphill task. However, division among minority votes between AIUDF and Congress might favor BJP. CM Sarma emphasizes equitable development and cultural harmony in his campaign, targeting all communities.
On April 19, Himanta addressed a rally in Nagaon's Dhing, where as per estimates Muslim voters are over 80 per cent in numbers. The rally saw thousands from the community coming and patiently hearing to the chief minister.
AIUDF targets Congress, accusing it of neglecting Muslim interests. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal claims Muslim support while criticizing Congress for facilitating BJP's rise. The festive atmosphere of Assam's Bihu festival finds resonance in political campaigns, with parties incorporating cultural elements to engage voters.
AIUDF is contesting in 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats - Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj.
"We will win all three seats. We have given away the other 11 seats for Congress, but they (Congress) give a walkover of all 11 seats to BJP. They said that we are the B team of BJP, but the Assam Congress is the A-Z team of BJP," Badruddin Ajmal had said.
Every seat is critical for BJP's ambitious target of 400 seats nationwide. BJP dominates the first phase, with Assam witnessing intense campaigning across constituencies. Besides BJP, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People People's Liberal (UPPL) contest in select seats. Trinamool Congress (TMC), though a minor player, eyes Assam's political landscape.
In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP made significant gains, while Congress and AIUDF maintained their positions. As Assam braces for another electoral showdown, the outcome of Nagaon and Karimganj contests remains uncertain, promising a nail-biting finish on April 26.