Assam Lok Sabha Polls: Nagaon, Karimganj Set For Tight Triangular Showdown

AIUDF targets Congress, accusing it of neglecting Muslim interests. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal claims Muslim support while criticizing Congress for facilitating BJP's rise. The festive atmosphere of Assam's Bihu festival finds resonance in political campaigns, with parties incorporating cultural elements to engage voters.

AIUDF is contesting in 3 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats - Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj.

"We will win all three seats. We have given away the other 11 seats for Congress, but they (Congress) give a walkover of all 11 seats to BJP. They said that we are the B team of BJP, but the Assam Congress is the A-Z team of BJP," Badruddin Ajmal had said.