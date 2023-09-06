PepsiCo India's Food Manufacturing Plant to be Established in Assam’s Nalbari

Augmenting business opportunities in Assam, food and beverages company PepsiCo India announced the opening of its first food manufacturing plant in Nalbari district.
The ‘bhumi pujan’ for the upcoming PepsiCo plant was performed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
According to information, an investment of Rs 770 crores has been made for the establishment of the plant which would generate over 450 jobs and improve the lives of over 5000 farmers of the state.
As per reports, the plant which will be spread over 44.2 acres of land is proposed to be operational in 2025 and aims to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities people.
Moreover, many senior dignitaries from the Assam Government, Eugene Willemsen, CEO - Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo, and Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India were present at the occasion.
Meanwhile, a tripartite MoU was signed by PepsiCo with the Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment & Craftsman training in order to promote women empowerment and creating a safe and supportive work environment to enhance women employability in the region.
The plant targets to intake 100 percent diverse talent and aims at least 75 percent women representation, sources said.