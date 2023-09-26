Per Egg Tray Now Costs Rs 200 Instead of 180 in Assam

Amid the rise in prices of essential items, the cost of per egg tray has hiked from Rs.180 to Rs.200, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, the hike in the prices of eggs has resulted in decrease in sales as per piece of eggs now costs Re. 1 more.
The shopkeepers in Guwahati stated, "Owing to the hike in prices of eggs, the consumers do not wish to buy them. As a result, the sales have gone down."
Meanwhile, the roadside stalls and hotels that sell omelets said, "I have stopped buying eggs after the price hike. Earlier, I used to sell omelets at Rs. 16 and now owing to the price hike, I will have to sell them at Rs. 20."
Earlier in August, the prices of rice, pulses and sugar were hiked in the state. The price of per kilogram of Tur Dal (Yellow Pigeon Peas) was increased by Rs. 40, cost of Matir Dal was hiked by Rs. 10 per kg while rice cost Rs. 10 more per kg and the price of sugar was increased by Rs. 2.
Following the price hike, the prices of these essential items now cost:
Tur Dal- Rs. 160 from Rs. 110-120
Matir Dal- Rs. 120 from Rs. 110
Mustard Oil- Rs. 145-150 from Rs. 140
Sugar- Rs. 46 from Rs. 44