BSF Meghalaya Rescue 2 Cattle Found Crammed in 2 Cars near Indo-Bangla Border

Acting on tip-off, the vigilant troops of the 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya rescued two cattle heads that were brutally crammed into two Alto cars on Thursday.
The cattle heads were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh through the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills.
According to BSF sources, the vehicles were intercepted by BSF troops deployed at Sonapur Bridge, East Jaintia hills. The BSF Party signaled the vehicles to stop but the driver instead accelerated the vehicle towards Umkiang area.
BSF party pursued them for a while and managed to seize the cattle laden vehicles.
The seized cattle were found in an extremely pitiable condition but the drivers managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of dense forest along the road.
The seized cattle heads and vehicles were handed over to Police post Umkiang for further legal action.