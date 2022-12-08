Guwahati: Barsapara Stadium To Host Ind Vs SL ODI In Jan

Cricket is coming back to Guwahati again with the Assam Cricket Association’s (ACA) Barsapara stadium set to host a One Day International (ODI) encounter between India and Sri Lanka in January.
After hosting the second T20 in the three match series between India and South Africa in October this year, this will be another big international match for cricket fans in Guwahati to enjoy.
According to reports, the ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 10, 2023.
Earlier it had emerged that talks were ongoing for a one-day international match to be organised here. Reports stated that talks were underway to allocate one of the ODI matches of the India – Sri Lanka series to the Guwahati stadium.
The Sri Lankan Cricket team is slated to tour India in the month of January, next year. In that regard, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati in order to conduct inspections of the stadium.
Meanwhile, the ground team at the Barsapara Stadium has initiated preparations to get the ground ready for the match.
It may be noted that the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium played host to South Africa last time out in a T20 International, in the second of the three match bilateral series in October, this year.
It was the first match after the debacle in January 2020 when after rain washed away the first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ground staff were seen trying out different methods to get the pitch dry leading to a comedy of errors, criticized heavily.
The October 2022 match against South Africa was also not short of its fare share of controversies with play getting interrupted on separate occasions, once due to faulty floodlights and again due to a snake entering the field of play.