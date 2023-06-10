Petitioner Unhappy With Tardy Pace of CBI Probe into Louis Berger Scam

“The Louis Berger Scam, which has come to light in Guwahati, Assam, is a matter of grave concern for all Indians, as it involves significant allegations of corruption and bribery. The Gauhati High Court, vide PIL No. 85/2015, has ordered the Central Investigation Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the matter. However, there is growing public anxiety that crucial aspects of the case might not be thoroughly investigated, and justice may not be served. In light of this, I request your esteemed office to consider monitoring the progress of the case to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Your intervention will undoubtedly instill confidence in the minds of the public and reinforce our faith in the Indian Judiciary,” said Bhaben Handique in a letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court.