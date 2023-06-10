Petitioner Unhappy With Tardy Pace of CBI Probe into Louis Berger Scam

Assam RTI activist and petitioner of the Rs 6.5 crore Louis Berger bribery scam Bhaben Handique has expressed strong displeasure with the progress of the CBI probe into the alleged scam.
Taking a step forward, the petitioner wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Friday urging the Supreme Court to oversee the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged Louis Berger bribery scam.
It may be recalled that Handique had filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Gauhati High Court in the year 2015 seeking a CBI probe into the alleged scam surrounding the Guwahati water supply project in Guwahati city.
Handique’s plea seeks to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation into the alleged corruption case.
“The Louis Berger Scam, which has come to light in Guwahati, Assam, is a matter of grave concern for all Indians, as it involves significant allegations of corruption and bribery. The Gauhati High Court, vide PIL No. 85/2015, has ordered the Central Investigation Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the matter. However, there is growing public anxiety that crucial aspects of the case might not be thoroughly investigated, and justice may not be served. In light of this, I request your esteemed office to consider monitoring the progress of the case to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Your intervention will undoubtedly instill confidence in the minds of the public and reinforce our faith in the Indian Judiciary,” said Bhaben Handique in a letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court.
The Louis Berger case, which shook the nation in 2015, revolves around the global consulting firm’s admission of paying bribes to government officials in various countries, including India. The company’s involvement in the Guwahati water supply project has come under scrutiny, prompting the CBI’s intervention to uncover the truth.
Handique’s decision to approach the Supreme Court highlights concerns regarding the fairness and efficacy of the ongoing investigation. By requesting the court’s oversight, the activist aims to guarantee that the CBI’s inquiry into the Louis Berger bribery scam remains accountable and independent from any potential external influences.
The call for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation is not uncommon in cases of significant public interest, as it serves to reinforce public trust in the judicial process. Monitoring the CBI’s probe would ensure that the investigation follows due process, with transparency and objectivity at its core.
It may also be mentioned that the Assam activist’s appeal to the highest judicial authority reflects the importance of upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law. By seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention, Handique aims to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and ensure that any perpetrators involved in the Louis Berger bribery scandal face appropriate legal consequences.
As this story unfolds, it will be interesting to observe how the Supreme Court responds to the plea made by Bhaben Handique. The court’s decision on whether to monitor the CBI’s investigation into the Louis Berger bribery scam will likely have far-reaching implications for both the case itself and the larger fight against corruption in the country.