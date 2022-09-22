VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lands In Guwahati To Attend Lokmanthan 22

The Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar landed in Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Thursday ahead of taking part in the Lokmanthan 2022 organised in the city.
Vice President Dhankhar landed to warm greetings from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was accompanied by the Governor of the state Prof Jagdish Mukhi.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Honoured to welcome Adarniya Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 ji, along with Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi ji, at LGBI Airport."
"Hon VP will address #Lokmanthan, an intellectual discourse to promote Indian ethos, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati," he added.
The Vice President is scheduled to attend the third iteration of the biennial colloquium Lokmanthan organised in Guwahati's Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.
On the second day of the event, VP Dhankhar will attend as the chief guest alongside Governor Mukhi and CM Sarma.
Lokmanthan 2022 has been organised by Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Intellectual Forum of North East.
The aim for this year’s edition is to give a podium to ethnic groups of the Northeast to showcase their culture.
Various seminars under different themes have been planned to take place during this edition of the Lokmanthan. These seminars will be attended by intellectuals, artists, writers and researchers from all over the country.