VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Lands In Guwahati To Attend Lokmanthan 22

The Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar landed in Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Thursday ahead of taking part in the Lokmanthan 2022 organised in the city.

Vice President Dhankhar landed to warm greetings from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was accompanied by the Governor of the state Prof Jagdish Mukhi.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Honoured to welcome Adarniya Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 ji, along with Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi ji, at LGBI Airport."

"Hon VP will address #Lokmanthan, an intellectual discourse to promote Indian ethos, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati," he added.