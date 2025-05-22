Pijush Hazarika Criticizes Gaurav Gogoi for Using Father’s Name During Political Pressure

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has openly criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for repeatedly invoking his late father’s name during political controversies and urged him to face questions independently. Hazarika highlighted allegations that Gogoi spent considerable time in Pakistan, where his wife reportedly worked for an NGO and drew a salary.

During a recent questioning by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on these sensitive issues, Gogoi appeared hesitant but once again referenced his father, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Hazarika noted that even during election campaigns, Gaurav Gogoi often leans on his father’s identity for emotional leverage.

Hazarika called on Gogoi to demonstrate courage and take responsibility without relying on familial ties as a shield. “Political leaders must face scrutiny directly and uphold accountability,” he said.

The controversy escalated after MP Gaurav Gogoi accused Chief Minister Sarma of trying to tarnish his father’s legacy. At a press conference in Delhi of late, Gogoi alleged, “Through the SIT, his actual intention is to insult the memory of Tarun Gogoi. He is even targeting his grandchildren now, alleging that them to be foreign citizens. But I am his son — I am not afraid of him.”

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made serious allegations against Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that the Congress MP had visited Pakistan on an invitation from the country’s Ministry of Interior, allegedly linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Speaking at an event last Sunday, Sarma stated, “Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on an invitation from the ISI. I am stating with certainty that he went there to undergo training. We have evidence of this.”

Sarma expressed frustration over repeated questioning on the matter, emphasizing that it concerns national security and India’s sovereignty. “This is not mere politics — it is a matter of national security,” he warned, announcing that all details would be revealed on September 10, with appropriate action to follow.

The Chief Minister also clarified that similar standards would apply to anyone involved in such activities, stating, “If any BJP leader had gone to Pakistan under similar circumstances, we would have taken strict action against them too.”

This ongoing political saga continues to dominate Assam’s political discourse, highlighting concerns about national security, political accountability, and the legacy of prominent leaders.

