Any Attack on Chicken’s Neck Will Be Met with Full Force: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning on Wednesday, cautioning Bangladesh against any attempt to target India’s crucial Siliguri Corridor—popularly known as the “Chicken’s Neck.” Speaking at a press conference in Dergaon, Golaghat district, Sarma made it clear that any such move would provoke a strong and decisive response from New Delhi.

“No country should entertain the notion that it can seize control of the Chicken’s Neck,” Sarma declared. He cited India’s recent military demonstration in “Operation Sindoor,” the targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, as evidence of India’s military capabilities and resolve.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor, which connects India’s northeastern states to the rest of the country and spans approximately 22 to 35 kilometers in width, Sarma underscored its geopolitical sensitivity. He also noted that Bangladesh possesses two chokepoints akin to “Chicken Necks,” including one near Meghalaya that leads to the Chittagong Port—a narrow passage Sarma said “could be blocked with a ring.” In contrast, India has one such critical passage.

हमें याद रखना चाहिए कि बांग्लादेश का भी अपना Chicken Neck है: मेघालय से चिट्टागोंग तक।



No country should be under the impression that it can take over the Chicken's Neck. The World has seen India's military prowess during #OperationSindooor.#PressConferenceHighlights pic.twitter.com/eqP3iJlA8m — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 21, 2025

“They have two ‘Chicken Necks,’ and we have one. If they attack ours, we will strike back at both of theirs,” Sarma warned. Emphasizing India’s military strength, he further stated, “People have already understood how powerful India is after Operation Sindoor. I am not even mentioning our nuclear prowess here. Bangladesh will need a minimum of 14 births to even contemplate attacking India.”

Addressing recent reports about a map circulating in Bangladesh that allegedly claims parts of Assam as Bangladeshi territory, Sarma dismissed the assertions. “Anyone can draw a map. We can draw one showing Bangladesh as part of Assam. Just printing a map doesn’t make it real,” he said.

Sarma also responded to claims that certain religious leaders, or “maulanas,” in Bangladesh might be behind the map. He remarked that Indian religious figures, including priests and pandits, could similarly produce maps claiming regions like the Chittagong Port for India, stressing that such acts by individuals do not reflect official government positions.

Concluding his remarks, the Assam Chief Minister reaffirmed the unassailable nature of India’s territorial integrity and strategic interests, signaling that any threats to the Siliguri Corridor would be met with firm retaliation.