Pijush Hazarika Terms Congress as "Most Corrupt", Says Party's Graph "Diminishing"

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika took a jibe at the Congress and said that there is no other corrupt party than the grand old party, and this is the reason that they continuously facing defeats in every election.
Hazarika stated that Congress has now lost people's faith, and the recent results in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election point in that direction.
He said, "Congress is the most corrupt party. For that reason, the Congress has been defeated in every election since 2014. In Assam, for its bad governance in 15 years and failure to give good governance to the country, the Congress party wasn't able to win a single election."
"In the recent North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election in Assam's Dima Hasao district, the Congress party failed to give a contest even in a single seat, while the party won two seats in the previous council election. Congress has been losing every election for corruption and their bad governance," he added.
Pijush Hazarika also highlighted that the graph of Congress in the eyes of the public has declined, whereas the BJP is maintaining good faith amongst them due to its good governance policies.
"People won't have faith in the Congress party. Why our seats have now been increased, why people trust us, and why people voted for us, is only because of the BJP's good governance. Congress's graph has now been diminishing. People are now not wanting Congress," the minister said.