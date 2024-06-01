Pijush Hazarika Throws Shade at Akhil Gogoi for Flip-Flopping on Flood Management Comments

“When eight persons died on the first wave of monsoonal floods in Assam than certainly the minister of Water Resources Department of the state should face criticism for the lapses. It's not good to adopt a reactionary attitude towards criticism. This is intolerance and let me tell you that the intolerance level of every arrogant person is high. Mr. Hazarika when you visit the affected places to take stock of the situation than you deserve to be lauded. Whenever you fail than we would reprimand you. Keep working and don't get frustrated. Be patient and control your anger,” said Gogoi in the facebook post.