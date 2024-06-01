Pijush Hazarika Throws Shade at Akhil Gogoi for Flip-Flopping on Flood Management Comments

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika has taken a sharp jab at Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi, pointing out the contradictions in his statements regarding flood management in Assam. Hazarika questioned how he could take Gogoi seriously when "one day he abuses me and another day he praises me!"
This comment follows a tweet by Gogoi on Friday criticizing the government's handling of the recent floods in Assam, which claimed eight lives before the onset of the monsoon season. Gogoi urged the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to set aside other issues and focus on the flood crisis.
After Hazarika's visit to flood-hit areas in the Sibsagar district on Saturday, Gogoi surprisingly shifted his stance, praising the Minister as one of the most active in the state cabinet. Gogoi lauded Hazarika for his field visits and data-driven responses in the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Minister Hazarika shared a video on his social media platform, 'X', featuring Akhil Gogoi addressing the media regarding the Minister's visit to flood-affected areas. Alongside the video, Hazarika expressed his skepticism, asking, "How to take this man seriously? One day he abuses me and another day he praises me!"
In a retaliatory Facebook post, Gogoi defended his dual stance, stating that commendation and criticism should depend on actions and outcomes. He argued that while Hazarika deserves praise for proactive measures, he should also face scrutiny for lapses. Gogoi urged Hazarika to stay patient and address Assam's flood management issues.
“When eight persons died on the first wave of monsoonal floods in Assam than certainly the minister of Water Resources Department of the state should face criticism for the lapses. It's not good to adopt a reactionary attitude towards criticism. This is intolerance and let me tell you that the intolerance level of every arrogant person is high. Mr. Hazarika when you visit the affected places to take stock of the situation than you deserve to be lauded. Whenever you fail than we would reprimand you. Keep working and don't get frustrated. Be patient and control your anger,” said Gogoi in the facebook post.
Further, legislator Gogoi posed a crucial question, challenging the BJP government to reveal its original contributions to resolving Assam's flood problems. He emphasized that the people of Assam are eagerly awaiting substantial solutions.