Pijush Hazarika Visits Kokrajhar to Inspect Erosion Site

Water Resources and Public Affairs Minister, Pijush Hazarika on February 21, visited Kokrajhar to inspect the erosion site near Kokrajhar Medical College which is under construction.

By uploading the pictures of the site, the minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “Inspected the erosion site near under construction Kokrajhar Medical College today.

The erosion caused by Gaurang River is a threat to this college; hence our WR Dept. has taken up permanent preventive measures along with the construction of an artificial channel.”

The Gaurang River borders the Kokrajhar Medical College

The 1 km long dam is being constructed on the banks of the Gaurang River

The dam was constructed at a total cost of Rs 30.87 crore.

Last year, on September 4 the Minister attended the first day of the two-day workshop organized for engineers of the water resources department of the state and took stock of all the technical activities being carried out in the state to prevent floods and erosion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day workshop, Hazarika said that the techniques being carried out to prevent floods and erosion in the state would be discussed and it would be considered whether such techniques could be reshaped with the help of new innovative technologies.

The minister said that the experience of engineers and knowledge of new techniques of new engineers would be discussed in the two days workshop to improve departmental techniques by combining the two.

On the other hand, while visiting various parts of Assam for the last two years as the Minister of Water Resources, he felt that the primary requirement for the department is to have complete handy information on all the embankments in the state.

Stating that an embankment built in the 1960s cannot remain equally active in 2022, the minister said that it is very important that we have complete data on all the embankments in the state.