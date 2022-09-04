Pijush Hazarika Urges Engineers to Use New Techniques for Flood Control in Assam

Assam Water Resources minister, Pijush Hazarika attended the first day of the two-day workshop organized for engineers of the water resources department of the state and took stock of all the technical activities being carried out in the state to prevent floods and erosion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day workshop, Hazarika said that the techniques being carried out to prevent floods and erosion in the state would be discussed and it would be considered whether such techniques could be reshaped with the help of new innovative technologies.

The minister said that the experience of engineers and knowledge of new techniques of new engineers would be discussed in the two days workshop to improve departmental techniques by combining the two.

On the other hand, while visiting various parts of Assam for the last two years as the Minister of Water Resources, he felt that the primary requirement for the department is to have complete handy information on all the embankments in the state.

Stating that an embankment built in the 1960s cannot remain equally active in 2022, the minister said that it is very important that we have complete data on all the embankments in the state.

Pointing out that there is always a need to give importance to innovation in the field of departmental work, the minister said that the dept was comparatively successful in controlling flood in Morigaon and Dhemaji districts during last monsoon. The minister also mentioned that the department has been able to prevent large-scale erosion at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat by using geo bags as well as porcupines together.