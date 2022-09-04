Pijush Hazarika Urges Engineers to Use New Techniques for Flood Control in Assam

Assam Water Resources minister, Pijush Hazarika attended the first day of the two-day workshop organized for engineers of the water resources department of the state and took stock of all the technical activities being carried out in the state to prevent floods and erosion.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day workshop, Hazarika said that the techniques being carried out to prevent floods and erosion in the state would be discussed and it would be considered whether such techniques could be reshaped with the help of new innovative technologies.
The minister said that the experience of engineers and knowledge of new techniques of new engineers would be discussed in the two days workshop to improve departmental techniques by combining the two.
On the other hand, while visiting various parts of Assam for the last two years as the Minister of Water Resources, he felt that the primary requirement for the department is to have complete handy information on all the embankments in the state.
Stating that an embankment built in the 1960s cannot remain equally active in 2022, the minister said that it is very important that we have complete data on all the embankments in the state.
Pointing out that there is always a need to give importance to innovation in the field of departmental work, the minister said that the dept was comparatively successful in controlling flood in Morigaon and Dhemaji districts during last monsoon. The minister also mentioned that the department has been able to prevent large-scale erosion at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat by using geo bags as well as porcupines together.
In his speech, the Minister also mentioned about constructing sluice gates in low lying areas at a specific distance of the embankment. Urging the engineers to think about controlling floods and erosion using new techniques, the Minister said that we have no problem in doing good work, but everyone has to be careful that funds are properly utilised.
Later, while attending the technical sessions of the workshop, the minister took stock of the new concepts of flood and erosion control from engineers of all the zones of water resources department. As several new engineers presented ideas of their new techniques, the minister directed the department to use these concepts on an experimental basis. The Minister urged the Chief Engineer to use the concept on an experimental basis when a young engineer gave the idea of using an organic material to enhance the quality of the soil used for embankment.
The Minister further said that if such meeting of all the engineers of the department is held at regular interval the departmental works will be able to get a new shape in the demand of the changing times.
Today's opening ceremony of the two-day workshop was also attended by Nat Oberhazem, International water resource management and river engineering specialist and Dr. Rajiv Bhattacharya, Professor of Flood and Erosion Management, IIT Guwahati and delivered their ideas on flood control.
Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, S. Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer of Flood and River Erosion Management Agency (FREMAA) Dr. Jeevan B and Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department and all engineers were present in today's workshop.