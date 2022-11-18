Mission Basundhara 2.0 - Online Land Services on Your Fingertips

The Government of Assam's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has launched a flagship initiative called "Mission Basundhara," which would help to provide land-related services via a specialised website.
All information will be available on people's cell phones, eliminating the need to visit Circle offices in their respective cities.
By moving services like land record updates and land mutations to the digital space, efficiency gains for both government employees and the general public are anticipated.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, is spearheading this effort, and the app's primary goal is to improve the effectiveness of land revenue services and decrease the amount of out-of-date land records
The mission's execution, as outlined by DILRMP, is expected to help in accomplishing a number of digital transformation objectives. Through the Mission Basundhara 2.0 initiative, all of the state's maps will be digitised, land record conflicts could be resolved, and it will become mandatory to integrate maps and update all land registration records.
As a result of this initiative, citizens of Assam will have easier access to real-time land records, and the state's commitment to transparency will be reflected in it.
Mission Basundhara 2.0
Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Assam
14th November 2022
Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati
Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam
Right to Public Services (RTPS), Assam
1800-345-3574
As stated by the government, following are the 3 major motives under the Mission Basundhara 2.0:
Purification of land records in a mission mode:
Polygon survey of yet to be surveyed 672 non-cadastral villages: The polygon survey of NC villages will pave the way for granting land rights to indigenous landless people inhabiting these villages according to Land Policy, 2019.
Re-survey of 18789 cadastral villages of 27 districts using hybrid methodology: Re-survey of all cadastral villages will pave way to clear titles.
The Mission Basundhara initiative was taken for the first time in 2021. On 14th November 2022, the Government of Assam launched Mission Basundhara 2.0 with many new added services. The complete list is given below:
Settlement of Khas and ceiling Surplus land. (New)
Settlement of Occupancy Tenant. (New)
Settlement of special cultivators. (New)
Settlement of hereditary land of Tribal Communities. (New)
Settlement of AP transferred land from the original AP holder. (New)
Regularization of settlement of PGR VGR LAND. (New)
Online payment of Land Revenue. (New)
Field Mutation of Land by right of inheritance (Rural only).
Field Mutation of Land after deed registration (Rural only).
Field Partition of Land (Rural only).
Reclassification of agricultural land to non-agricultural land less than 1 bigha.
Allotment Certificate to Periodic Patta.
Conversion of Land from Annual Patta to Periodic Patta.
Striking out the name from patta.
Mobile Number Updation.
Name Correction.
Area Correction.
Office Mutation of Land (Both Urban and Rural).
Office Partition of Land (Both Urban and Rural).
Interested citizens must visit the dedicated official portal i.e basundhara.assam.gov.in and submit the online application by logging in with their valid phone number.
Visit the portal and choose your desired land service.
Next, you need to click on the "Apply Now" button.
Next, you will be prompted to verify your phone number using an OTP
After logging in, you will see the interface that contains 4 sections-Land Details, Applicant Details, Documents and Review & Submit.
You just need to fill in all the required details and click on "Accept agreement" and Submit.
Next, you have the option to download your acknowledgement receipt.
Starting date of online application for Missing Basundhara 2.0: 14th November 2022
Last date of online application for Mission Basundhara 2.0: 10th January 2023
Citizens are expected to take full advantage of this opportunity as it will save them tons of time and make the whole process stress-free.