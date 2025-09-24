PIL Filed in Gauhati HC Seeking Probe into Zubeen's Death

In a significant development surrounding the mysterious demise of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, a concerned citizen has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Gauhati High Court. The PIL seeks a judicial probe into the circumstances of Garg’s sudden death, which has left fans and the general public deeply shocked.

According to sources, the PIL has been brought before the Chief Justice’s bench. It calls for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure that all facts surrounding the singer’s untimely death are brought to light.

The PIL is scheduled to be listed for hearing on 8th November 2025

High Court’s handling of the matter will be closely watched, as it could have implications for how high-profile cases of this nature are investigated in the future.

