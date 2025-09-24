Assam Govt Bans Shyamkanu Mahanta From Organising Events, Cuts All Financial Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has decided a blanket prohibition on Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation linked to him from holding functions or festivals in the state.

The government will also not extend financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event associated with Mahanta, directly or indirectly, CM Sarma said.

In addition, the state has resolved to urge the Government of India as well to not provide Mahanta with any financial assistance or sponsorship in any capacity.

The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2025

The move comes amid mounting criticism and public outrage against Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), following the tragic death of music icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Since the incident, multiple complaints have been lodged in Assam against Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddhart Sharma. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already directed the police to transfer all such cases to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough probe.

According to reports, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s Manager, Siddhart Sharma, are currently in Delhi and have not arrived in Assam, yet.

Also Read: “He Killed Zubeen”: Singer Nilotpal’s Explosive Accusation Against Shyamkanu Mahanta