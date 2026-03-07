Pilot killed In Assam Sukhoi Crash Was Part Of OP Sindoor

Nagpur was shrouded in sorrow as the family of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar came to terms with the sudden loss of their beloved son in a tragic Indian Air Force (IAF) accident in Assam. The 28-year-old pilot was among two officers who died when their Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed during a routine training sortie in Karbi Anglong district.

For retired railway employee Ravindra Duragkar, memories of his son surfaced in bittersweet flashes, the warmth of a recent family gathering just ten days ago, and their last phone conversation on Wednesday before the fatal flight. As IAF officials visited the family home in New Subedar Layout to convey condolences, Ravindra alternated between silent grief and proud recollections of a son who had lived his lifelong dream soaring through the skies.

“My son was immensely proud of flying fighter jets,” he said, his voice trembling, eyes brimming with tears.

The IAF confirmed on Friday that squadron leader Anuj and flight lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar lost their lives when the aircraft, which had taken off from Jorhat Air Base on Thursday, disappeared from radar and crashed in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong.

Ravindra recounted how the young officer’s commanding officer had reached out to the family immediately after the incident. “We had spoken just two days earlier, on Wednesday. Later, his Group Captain called to inform us of the tragedy,” he said.

Purvesh Duragkar, his father added, had distinguished himself in service, including participation in Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation against terror camps in Pakistan following last year’s Pahalgam attack. He was known for his dedication to duty and commitment to the uniform.