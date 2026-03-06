‘Saw the Plane Going Down’: Locals Describe IAF Jet Crash in Assam

Locals in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district reported hearing a loud explosion on Thursday night after an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in the area during a training mission.

Residents said they saw the aircraft going down and rushed towards the site, using torches and mobile lights to help in the search efforts. The crash site is located in a remote area about 60 kilometres from Jorhat.

Police personnel and Air Force police teams have reached the spot, and search and rescue operations are currently underway. Locals said helicopters were also deployed in an attempt to locate the pilot.

“We heard a loud noise and an explosion. Police from the nearby outpost have reached the area and helicopters are searching, but so far there is no trace of the pilot,” a local resident said.

According to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft involved was a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet that had taken off from Jorhat for a training mission. The aircraft reportedly lost radar contact at around 7:42 pm before the crash.

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, and the Indian Air Force operates a fleet of more than 200 such aircraft. Search operations are continuing in the area.