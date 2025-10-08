Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Files Defamation Case Against Akhil Gogoi, Offers Assistance for Fact-Finding

Renowned entrepreneur and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, along with several others, for allegedly making false and derogatory claims against her.

The suit, registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court under CR Case No. 502/25, comes after Gogoi accused Sharma and her company, Golden Threads of Assam, of organizing an event at the North East Festival in Singapore. Sharma’s lawyer, Kishor Dutta, clarified the matter in detail.

“On September 30, 2025, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi launched a protest demanding an inquiry into the mysterious demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. During the protest, he accused my client Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, which is completely defamatory and derogatory. Golden Threads of Assam had no connection whatsoever with the North East Festival in Singapore. My client did not participate in the event,” Dutta said.

The lawyer further added, “On the day of Zubeen Garg’s demise, my client Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and her husband, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Zubeen’s residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati, to condole his passing with Garima Saikia Garg.”

The defamation case also names Taufiquddin Ahmad, director of Pratibimba Live, while future legal action is expected against Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and others, as instructed by Sharma. "Individuals who circulated misinformation about Sharma and her company on social media are also likely to face legal proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for October 30, 2025," asserted the lawyer.

Meanwhile, taking to her official Facebook profile, Sharma addressed the situation, saying, “Today, in these difficult times, I prefer not to involve the name of someone I deeply admire and who has been a vital part of my journey as an entrepreneur. He has contributed to the success of News Live through his music and support from the early days of its establishment, which continues today. It is truly disheartening to associate a legendary figure in political gaming, especially when we all need to come together and fight for justice instead of engaging in mudslinging.”

She further added, “Through my organization, PEEPL, I am offering assistance to Mr. Akhil Gogoi by providing a first-class ticket to Singapore, accommodation in a five-star hotel, and covering logistical expenses for gathering evidence to support his claims. Once he completes his fact-finding mission, we will meet in court on October 30, 2025, for the first hearing. Let's ensure that justice prevails. Enclosing the case details for everyone’s reference.”

