Assam

Planning For New Year Party? Assam Police To Enforce Strict Vigil

To help enforce a strict vigil across every nook and corner of the state, Assam Police added 10 more interceptor vehicles to its fleet today with cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya formally handing over the vehicles.
Assam Police has warned against irresponsible drinking stating that strict vigil will be in place during New Year festivities
Assam Police has warned against irresponsible drinking stating that strict vigil will be in place during New Year festivities
Pratidin Time

All bibulous people and party animals planning to have a blast come the year-end festivities will have to be on their toes with Assam Police setting up strict vigils during that time, particularly on December 31 and January 1.

According to reports, Assam Police will arrange for police interceptor vehicles to cover every nook and corner across the state on New Year's night, in a bid to curb incidents arising out of heavy intoxication.

Like every year, Assam Police has warned against driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

To help in controlling the unruly people, Assam Police added 10 more vehicles to their interceptor fleet today, reports further claimed. In addition, 150 new and improved breath analyzers were also sanctioned for the coming days.

Moreover, the strict vigil will remain in place till Bihu celebrations are over, Assam Police further informed. The measures are being taken to ensure a festive period free of incidents of road rage and accidents.

Assam cabinet minister for Transport, Parimal Suklabaidya officially handed over the new vehicles to Assam Police today. The official hand-over event was organised at Assam Police Mess in the presence of director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh and other top police officials.

The district-wise breakdown of new breath analyzers is as follows:

Assam Police has warned against irresponsible drinking stating that strict vigil will be in place during New Year festivities
Assam: Rangia Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Duping People
Assam police
Parimal Suklabaidya
Gyanendra Pratap Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/planning-new-year-party-assam-police-enforce-strict-vigil
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com