Planning For New Year Party? Assam Police To Enforce Strict Vigil

All bibulous people and party animals planning to have a blast come the year-end festivities will have to be on their toes with Assam Police setting up strict vigils during that time, particularly on December 31 and January 1.
According to reports, Assam Police will arrange for police interceptor vehicles to cover every nook and corner across the state on New Year's night, in a bid to curb incidents arising out of heavy intoxication.
Like every year, Assam Police has warned against driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.
To help in controlling the unruly people, Assam Police added 10 more vehicles to their interceptor fleet today, reports further claimed. In addition, 150 new and improved breath analyzers were also sanctioned for the coming days.
Moreover, the strict vigil will remain in place till Bihu celebrations are over, Assam Police further informed. The measures are being taken to ensure a festive period free of incidents of road rage and accidents.
Assam cabinet minister for Transport, Parimal Suklabaidya officially handed over the new vehicles to Assam Police today. The official hand-over event was organised at Assam Police Mess in the presence of director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh and other top police officials.
The district-wise breakdown of new breath analyzers is as follows: