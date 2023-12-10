Planning To Delete Forged Names from NRC List: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government is planning to delete the names of those who had enrolled in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list by forgery, reports said.
The Assam Chief Minister said that for this process, talks have already started with experts.
Speaking to media persons on Sunday, CM Sarma said, "We are gradually making a big plan that those who enrolled their names in the NRC by making forgery, we will try to delete those names from the NRC list by bringing the forgery into light. For this, we have started to talk with the experts."
Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement comes at a time when there were allegations of a large number of people being wrongly included in the NRC list.
Additionally, Chief Minister Sarma urged the Assamese community to refrain from selling their land to any individuals deemed as suspected foreigners to protect the cultural and ethnic identity of the native population. He also encouraged the populace, particularly the younger generation, to strive for economic self-sufficiency, highlighting the significance of financial advancement in the development of any society.
The Chief Minister of Assam participated in the Swahid Diwas event at Swahid Smarak Khetra, Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati on Sunday. In Assam, December 10 is observed as Swahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) to commemorate the passing of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first casualty of the Assam Movement in 1979 in Bhabanipur.