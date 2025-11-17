PLF 2025 Concludes with Felicitations to Two Assamese Writers

The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival (PLF) 2025 concluded on 16 November with a grand valedictory ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, where two distinguished Assamese writers were felicitated. The three-day festival, organised by the Sankardeva Education and Research Foundation (SERF), began on 14 November with the theme “In Search of Roots.”

This year’s PLF awards were conferred upon eminent Tiwa scholar, researcher and essayist Moneswar Deori, and promising young short story writer Srotaswini Tamuli. PLF president Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury, chief guest and Sahitya Akademi awardee Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia, and a gathering of authors, critics, journalists and literature enthusiasts were present at the ceremony.

Accepting the honour, Deori — celebrated for enriching Assamese literature and documenting the culture and history of the Tiwa community — said he was deeply moved by the recognition. He reflected on his decades-long research journey and the challenges faced in preserving Tiwa identity, adding that many of his books documented socio-cultural events of western Assam, offering valuable resources for future scholars and historians.

Tamuli, author of the Assamese short story collection Jalkhar and a research scholar at Birangana Sati Sadhani State University, said receiving the award so early in her literary journey had strengthened her sense of responsibility as a writer.

In his address, Dr Saikia lauded PLF’s efforts to promote meaningful literary engagement and expressed hope that the festival would soon find its place among India’s leading literary events. He said the platform has the potential to inspire emerging writers, translators, journalists, theatre and film practitioners, and general readers alike.

The festival featured a number of insightful sessions, including an analytical discussion on the works of Jnanpith awardee Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya, with contributions from Sahitya Akademi winner Anuradha Sarma Pujari, media columnist Rupam Barua, storyteller Pranjal Sharma Basishtha, and researcher Smritirekha Bhuyan. The panel shed light on Bhattacharyya’s legacy as one of India’s finest novelists.

Another key session explored nature literature, led by wildlife activist and writer Soumyadeep Dutta, who spoke about the transformative power of writing rooted in ecology and Buddhist philosophy.

A reflective discussion on the growing scope of Assamese translated literature brought together Akademi award-winning translators Bipul Deuri and Diganta Biswa Sarma, along with writer-translator Dr Nayanjyoti Sharma. Sarma stressed that sincere translations are increasingly respected as original literary works, and emphasised the importance of Sanskrit as a foundational language supporting India’s regional linguistic traditions. Sharma noted both the challenges and emerging opportunities in translating Assamese literature to and from other languages.

A key highlight of the event was the release of the festival souvenir Pragjyoti, followed by floral tributes to three cultural icons of Assam — Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and flute maestro Deepak Sharma.

At the inaugural session, internationally acclaimed author Shefali Baidya delivered the keynote address, opening with Assamese lines and invoking Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless songs. She praised the festival’s mission to reconnect younger generations with their cultural and intellectual roots.

Distinguished litterateur Nanda Singh Barkola also addressed the gathering, contextualising India’s growing global stature and urging a return to pre-Sankari literary traditions, echoing the sentiments of Hazarika’s song “Karbi Anglong Oti Numoliya.”

The ceremony was also addressed by SERF chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita and PLF president Dev Choudhury, marking a meaningful close to the third edition of the literary festival.