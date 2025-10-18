Dhanteras in Assam: A Festival Wrapped in Grief, Not Glitter

Dhanteras, the festival that usually fills Assam’s streets with gold rush, festive chatter and family celebrations, arrived this year—but without its heartbeat. The usual sparkle was missing, the shopping streets were quieter than expected, and the markets seemed disconnected from the occasion. The reason was not economic, nor seasonal, nor social—it was emotional. Assam is still mourning Zubeen Garg.

In Guwahati and across the state, shops may have opened, sales counters may have functioned, and gold prices may have dropped—but business was not the biggest concern. Hearts were heavier than wallets this Dhanteras.

“People are buying gold, but they are not celebrating”

Walk down the GS Road jewellery belt in Guwahati, and you can feel it instantly—this is not a normal festival day. The bells are ringing inside showrooms, but joy is absent.

“The crowd was present, but significantly less than what we see every year,” said the proprietor of L Gopal Jewellers, looking over a hall that used to be packed by afternoon on Dhanteras. “People in Assam are emotionally connected to Zubeen Da. His death has definitely reflected in today’s footfall.”

This sentiment is not limited to one shop alone. Manik Chand Jewellers also acknowledged the emotional vacuum. “We started the day with a tribute to the legendary artiste. We have seen over 50% customer turnout so far. Yes, gold prices have dipped slightly—which is usually good news for buyers—but this year people are not in a festive mood. Every Assamese home loved Zubeen Da. His loss is personal.”

MPJ Jewellers reported the sharpest decline in morning crowds. “Last year there was a big rush from morning hours. This year, it is much quieter. We are hoping the evening may see some recovery, but you can clearly feel the difference.”

Gold was cheaper this year, yet sales did not touch the usual festive peak. According to MP Jewellers, today’s gold rates stand at:

22 Carat Gold: ₹12,950 per gram

24 Carat Gold: ₹13,250 per gram

18 Carat Gold: ₹10,800 per gram

14 Carat Gold: ₹7,860 per gram

Lower prices usually trigger mass buying in Assam—but not today. Something stronger than market economics weighed over people.

“Zubeen loved light—we will light Diwali for him”

Inside one jewellery showroom, a woman bought a small gold locket—not in celebration, but in remembrance.

“Zubeen always loved light,” she said. “If we stop celebrating, darkness wins. So we will light diyas for him. We will keep him alive in our hearts.”

Her words captured the mood across Assam—a grieving state that refuses to forget. Zubeen Garg was not just an artist; he was a part of Assamese identity. His voice was the soundtrack of this land—crossing language, tribe, community and class. His loss has emotionally shocked Assam in a way that few public tragedies ever have.

Another shop owner in Zoo Road area said it without hesitation:

“Business aside, we too are mourning. Like the rest of Assam, we want justice for Zubeen Garg. This does not feel like Dhanteras. There is no celebration in grief.”

A Festival Under the Weight of Unanswered Questions

This Dhanteras was not just about gold. It was about memory. It was about hurt. It was about unresolved questions. It was about a wound that refuses to heal.

From tea gardens to trading markets, from Brahmaputra towns to hill districts—Assam is hurting. And when a society hurts, even festivals become muted reflections of its collective heart.

This muted Dhanteras was not a sign of fading tradition—it was a silent cultural statement. People came out today not in loud celebrations, but in quiet defiance. Because beneath the grief lies a growing truth: Assam is not ready to move on—not until justice is delivered.

The Music is Silent, but the Love is Not

Even inside jewellery showrooms, tributes to Zubeen Garg were seen—candles near counters, flowers near posters, gamusas draped next to billing desks. This is not typical of a commercial environment. But then again, Zubeen was not typical. He was emotion, he was language, he was rebellion, he was love.

In life, he sang for Assam. In death, he has reminded Assam what unity feels like.

Grief Has a Cost—And Assam is Paying It Together

Some will say festival sales suffered. Some will call it an economic slowdown. Some will quote market analytics. But they will miss the point. What Assam witnessed today was bigger than gold—it was cultural emotion in motion.

This Dhanteras will not be remembered for jewellery schemes or gold prices. It will be remembered for what it represented—a festival celebrated with grief, loyalty and respect. It proved that Zubeen was not just an artist; he was—and still is—Assam’s heartbeat.

Light will return. Joy will return. But today, Assam chose something else—remembrance. Because some people do not die. They become seasons. They become songs. They become reasons to keep fighting for truth. Zubeen Garg was one of them.

This year, Assam did not buy gold for luck—it bought memories.

