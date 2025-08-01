PM Modi, Amit Shah to Pay Successive Visits to Assam in August

Assam is gearing up for two high-profile visits, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to arrive in the state over the next few weeks to unveil and launch a series of landmark projects.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media on Friday, confirmed that Amit Shah will land in Guwahati on August 29 to inaugurate the newly built Raj Bhavan, situated along the Brahmaputra’s banks. Later in the day, Shah will interact with newly elected panchayat presidents and secretaries from the NDA alliance during the ‘Panchayat Abhibartan’ programme.

Sarma revealed that the state is drafting plans to form cooperative committees in every block, allowing unemployed youth to take government land on lease at nominal rates for farming and allied ventures. “As the Home Minister also oversees the Cooperation Ministry, he will discuss this initiative directly with panchayat leaders,” he noted.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to arrive on September 8 for a packed schedule. His visit will include the inauguration of the Rs 4,000-crore 2G ethanol plant in Numaligarh, a facility that will produce ethanol using bamboo.

Modi will then proceed to Mangaldai to lay the foundation stone of the Mangaldai Medical College before returning to Guwahati to kick off work on the Guwahati Ring Road Project and a bridge linking Narengi with Kuruwa.

Capping off the day, the Prime Minister will launch the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Khanapara. “A grand event is being planned to commemorate the legendary music icon,” Sarma said.