PM Modi Committed to Securing NE Amid Bangladesh Crisis: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to ensuring that the North-East region does not become a sanctuary for terrorists.
Addressing concerns over the political instability in Bangladesh, Sarma stated, "PM Modi will make sure that the North East does not become a safe haven for terrorists."
CM Sarma highlighted two primary concerns arising from the situation in Bangladesh. Firstly, if the turmoil persists, it could lead to an influx of Bangladeshi refugees into India. Secondly, the removal of North-East extremists from Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina's tenure could be reversed.
"The incident in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for us for two reasons. Firstly, if this turmoil continues, then the people of Bangladesh will come to India. We need to make our borders safe. Secondly, all extremists of the North East were removed from Bangladesh during the rule of Sheikh Hasina," he elaborated.
He stressed the ongoing concern that Bangladesh should not become a hub for North-East extremists. "It will remain our concern that Bangladesh does not become a valley of North East extremists... We hope that the Indian government will be in talks with the new government and that the concerns of the North East will be considered," Sarma added.
Bangladesh is currently experiencing significant political upheaval following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid escalating protests on August 5. Initially sparked by student demands to end the government job quota system, the protests have expanded into widespread anti-government demonstrations.
In the wake of Hasina's resignation and departure from the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved the parliament to pave the way for an interim administration, according to the Dhaka Tribune. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, as announced by President Shahabuddin's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin.
The decision to appoint Yunus was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.