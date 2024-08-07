Bangladesh’s Economy in Crisis: A Deepening Economic Wound

Banking Sector and Financial Instability

The banking sector is under severe pressure, with classified loans reaching an alarming Tk. 187,000 crore. This growing debt, coupled with widespread corruption and mismanagement, has led to a liquidity crisis in many banks. Despite government efforts to address loan defaults and tax evasion, the situation is deteriorating, further hampering economic recovery.

The national budget reflects the gravity of the situation, with a deficit of Tk. 2.5 lakh crore. Persistent underperformance in revenue generation exacerbates this deficit, highlighting the systemic issues plaguing the country’s financial management.